UPDATE 2-Libya oil exports slump 70 pct due to protests-minister

* Security guards shut down major ports in east

* Libya struggling to maintain oil output at pre-war levels

* New chief for force guarding oil facilities (Adds mode details, background)

TRIPOLI, July 31 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil exports have slumped by 70 percent as armed security guards shut down several eastern export ports in one of the worst disruptions the OPEC member has seen in the last year, the oil minister said on Wednesday.

Libya has been struggling to maintain output at around 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) following a wave of protests and strikes that have hit its energy industry.

The incessant disruptions to Libya’s oil sector risk crippling its economic lifeline and choking off state revenues.

In the latest mayhem, the men, supposed to be securing four major oil ports, shut them down in protest over salaries, Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said. He added that some were calling for change in management at some companies.

“If the situation continues like this, Libya will plunge into darkness,” he told a news conference, adding the ports of Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Marsa al Brega and Marsa al Hariga have been shut down. “Yesterday we were exporting 1.4 million bpd.”

In a question and answer session he referred to production as falling, after earlier stating exports. It was not immediately possible to clarify with him or other officials.

“Libya’s production fell from 1.4 million bpd to 330,000 bpd,” Arusi said.

Ras Lanuf is a large complex in eastern Libya that includes its biggest refinery and a separate port. Es Sider exports the main light sweet Es Sider grade produced by the Waha consortium, which has a capacity of around 350,000 bpd.

The two ports were shut down earlier this month for several days in similar circumstances.

Marsa al-Hariga and Marsa al-Brega are also two important oil ports in eastern Libya. Arusi said only Zawiyah terminal, in western Libya, was operational. Another eastern port, Zueitina, was shut down earlier this month in a separate protest.

The minister also said a new chief had been appointed for the special force guarding Libya’s oil facilities, to which the armed men causing the latest disruptions belonged.

The incumbent, Colonel Ali Elashrash, resigned last week, a source at the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) said, but it was not imemdiately clear why.

The PFG has some 15,000 men under its wing but, made up mainly of former rebel fighters, it still lacks proper training and equipment. Only about 2,000 have military training.

Its members have often failed to stop protesters storming into facilities and at times have fought among themselves.

The closed ports are not the only disruptions to Libya’s energy sector. The El-Feel oilfield, with a pumping capacity of 130,000 bpd, has been shut down for several weeks.

Arusi said talks continued to try to find a solution. The field is operated by Mellitah - a joint venture between Libya’s state energy firm and Italy’s Eni. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by William Hardy)