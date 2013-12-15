FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East Libyan autonomy leader says will not reopen seized oil ports
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 15, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

East Libyan autonomy leader says will not reopen seized oil ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AJDABIYA, Libya, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The leader of an autonomy movement in eastern Libya said on Sunday he will not order his militia troops to end the blockade of several oil-exporting ports.

“We will not reopen the ports,” Ibrahim Jathran told reporters, adding talks with the Tripoli government to restart oil exports from the eastern terminals had failed.

His group has seized the Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and Zueitina ports for months to demand a greater share of the country’s oil wealth and investigate claims of oil corruption. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.