Libya's Hariga oil port stays closed due to protests -NOC

TRIPOLI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Libya’s eastern Hariga oil export port is still closed due to a protest by local people occupying the terminal since summer, the state National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

An oil official had said on Friday the port, located in Tobruk city in the country’s far east, would reopen within days, the latest in a series of announcements that the stoppage would end.

NOC spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said the port was still closed but officials were “looking forward to hear good news from Hariga.”

The connected Sarir and Messla oilfields were working but could not pump crude to Hariga as tanks in the port were full, he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)