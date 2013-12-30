FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya's Hariga oil port stays closed due to protests -NOC
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 30, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Libya's Hariga oil port stays closed due to protests -NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Libya’s eastern Hariga oil export port is still closed due to a protest by local people occupying the terminal since summer, the state National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

An oil official had said on Friday the port, located in Tobruk city in the country’s far east, would reopen within days, the latest in a series of announcements that the stoppage would end.

NOC spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said the port was still closed but officials were “looking forward to hear good news from Hariga.”

The connected Sarir and Messla oilfields were working but could not pump crude to Hariga as tanks in the port were full, he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.