North Korean-flagged tanker docked at seized Libyan oil port - oil sources
March 8, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

North Korean-flagged tanker docked at seized Libyan oil port - oil sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 8 (Reuters) - A North Korean-flagged tanker has docked at an oil port in eastern Libya controlled by armed protesters who have threatened to sell oil bypassing the Tripoli government, oil officials said on Saturday.

The tanker Morning Glory was preparing to load crude at the Es-Sider port, said an oil official, asking not to be named. Oil workers in the port confirmed the docking.

“We have informed the government and the defence ministry for their action,” the official said. “They are trying to buy oil illegally.”

Reporting by Ghaith Shennib, Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Janet Lawrence

