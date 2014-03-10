FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea-flagged tanker finishes loading oil at Libya rebel port
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 10, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

North Korea-flagged tanker finishes loading oil at Libya rebel port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 10 (Reuters) - A North Korean-flagged tanker has finished loading crude at the Libyan rebel-controlled port of Es Sider but has not yet left the terminal, Libyan oil officials said on Monday.

Libya’s government has threatened to bomb the Morning Glory should the tanker try sailing off with crude from the eastern port, one of three seized by armed protesters demanding a share of oil revenues and political autonomy.

“The tanker has finished loading but is still anchored in Es Sider,” a senior oil official said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.