FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chairman of Libya's state-oil resigns
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 23, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chairman of Libya's state-oil resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

TRIPOLI, May 23 (Reuters) - The chairman of Libya’s state-oil firm National Oil Corp (NOC), Nuri Berruein, has resigned, NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari said on Friday.

He gave no reason for the resignation.

Libya’s oil sector has been crippled by 10 months of protests at major oilfields and exports ports reducing output to little over 200,000 barrels a day from 1.4 million in July when strikes started.

The protests are driven by a mix of militias, tribesmen and state employees making political and financial demands. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.