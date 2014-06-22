FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya Hariga oil port reopens after protest, receives first tanker-NOC
June 22, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Libya Hariga oil port reopens after protest, receives first tanker-NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, June 22 (Reuters) - Libya’s eastern Hariga oil port has reopened after a protest by security guards ended there, receiving the first tanker loading 750,000 barrels of oil, a spokesman for state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

A second tanker would dock later on Sunday at the port located in Tobruk to load 600,000 barrels of oil, NOC spokesman Mohamed El-Harari said.

He also said the western El Feel oil field was working “normally” after a separate protest had ended there more than a week ago. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sophie Hares)

