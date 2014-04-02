FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya says moves oil security force headquarters to east, meets rebel demand
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 2, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Libya says moves oil security force headquarters to east, meets rebel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 2 (Reuters) - Libya will move the headquarters of a security force tasked with guarding oil facilities to the eastern town of Brega, home to a rebel force occupying oil ports, the government said on Wednesday.

The government did not explain the move in a regular cabinet statement but it meets a demand from port rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran. His main headquarters are in Brega near the Zueitina oil port.

Rebels and the government both have said they expect to agree on a deal to lift a blockage of major eastern oil ports. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.