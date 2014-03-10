Libyan navy says surrounds N.Korea-flagged tanker outside rebel port

TRIPOLI, March 10 (Reuters) - Libyan navy and allied militia forces have surrounded a North Korea-flagged tanker just outside an eastern port held by rebels, a navy spokesman said on Monday.

The Morning Glory has loaded crude oil worth $30 million at the Es Sider port, bypassing Tripoli authorities, despite a government threat to bomb it should it sail away.

Navy spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters the tanker was currently in what is known as the waiting area outside the port for ships planning to depart at some point.

“Boats from the navy and revolutionary forces have surrounded the tanker,” he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)