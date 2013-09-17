Libyan output to rise to 400,000-450,000 bpd - deputy oilmin

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Libyan oil output is expected to rise to 400,000-450,000 barrels per day as one of the biggest western oilfields El Sharara ramps up production after workers resumed pumping on Monday, deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak said on Tuesday.

“Before Sharara (resumed production) it was around 230,000 bpd, now we’re expecting 400,000-450,000 bpd,” Shakmak said on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.

On Monday, a senior Libyan oil official said Sharara would reach full output by Friday.