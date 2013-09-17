FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan output to rise to 400,000-450,000 bpd - deputy oilmin
September 17, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Libyan output to rise to 400,000-450,000 bpd - deputy oilmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Libyan oil output is expected to rise to 400,000-450,000 barrels per day as one of the biggest western oilfields El Sharara ramps up production after workers resumed pumping on Monday, deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak said on Tuesday.

“Before Sharara (resumed production) it was around 230,000 bpd, now we’re expecting 400,000-450,000 bpd,” Shakmak said on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.

On Monday, a senior Libyan oil official said Sharara would reach full output by Friday.

