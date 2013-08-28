FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya PM says seeks peaceful end to oil strikes
August 28, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 4 years

Libya PM says seeks peaceful end to oil strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Libya’s government is seeking a peaceful way to end oil strikes which have crippled its crude exports, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We will take other measures if these peaceful measures do not succeed,” he said.

Zeidan said he had talked to tribal leaders in the east, the focus of oil sector disruption, and they rejected calls for partition of the country.

“They respect the legality and unity of the nation,” he said.

Zeidan said he hoped there would be a breakthrough soon in talks to resolve the crisis but gave no indication of when he hoped oil output might be restored.

Libya’s oil output has been cut to 250,000 barrels per day, he said, down from prewar levels of 1.6 million bpd.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi

