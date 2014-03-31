FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya releases three rebels who had boarded tanker at rebel port -official
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 31, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Libya releases three rebels who had boarded tanker at rebel port -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 31 (Reuters) - Libya’s attorney general has released three rebel fighters who had boarded a tanker loading oil at a rebel-held port before it was returned by the U.S. navy to the Libyan government, an official said on Monday.

The attorney general had apparently ordered the release based on promises by some lawmakers that this would help solve the blockage of oil ports by the rebels, Sadiq al-Soura, head of the investigations department at the attorney general’s office, told Reuters.

The rebels had demanded the release before they would start any talks about lifting the blockage. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.