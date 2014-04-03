Senior members of Libyan port rebels quit leadership team -member

TRIPOLI, April 3 (Reuters) - Eight senior members of the Libyan rebel militia controlling key oil ports have quit in a conflict with top leader Ibrahim Jathran, one of those who left said on Thursday.

“Jathran is not consulting his politburo (leadership team),” Essam al-Jahani told Reuters, explaining why they had decided to resign.

Jathran and the Tripoli government said on Wednesday they were close to a deal to end a port blockage that has hit oil exports and fuelled tensions in the North African country. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)