Libya port protesters say will respond to attempts to stop oil sales
#Energy
March 8, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Libya port protesters say will respond to attempts to stop oil sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 8 (Reuters) - Armed protesters controlling eastern Libyan ports will respond to any central government attempts to stop them selling oil independently after a North Korean-flagged tanker docked at one of the ports they hold, a leader said on Saturday.

Abb-Rabbo Albarassi, self-declared prime minister of Libya’s eastern autonomy movement, said protesters had no plans for secession but demanded 15 percent of national oil sale revenues to go to their region.

He said the group would respect previous oil contracts, but demanded some of the deals be investigated for corruption. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

