Government forces seize tanker at rebel-held port, officials say
#Energy
March 10, 2014

Government forces seize tanker at rebel-held port, officials say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 10 (Reuters) - Libyan government forces on Monday seized a tanker that had loaded crude at a port under the control of rebels who plan to sell oil independently of the Tripoli government, state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said.

The North Korea-flagged shipped was being escorted to western Libya, NOC spokesman Mohammed El-Harari told Reuters, confirming Libyan media reports.

Lawmaker Abdelwahab al-Qaim told Reuters: “The ship has been seized by government forces. There are no damages to the ship.”

A rebel spokesman had earlier denied they had lost control of the ship. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
