Tanker coming from Libyan rebel port entered Egyptian waters-minister
March 12, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Tanker coming from Libyan rebel port entered Egyptian waters-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 12 (Reuters) - Libya’s navy has lost contact with an oil tanker that loaded oil in a rebel-held port and has now slipped into Egyptian waters after being attacked by Libya’s air force, a government minister said on Wednesday.

The tanker was last seen sailing near Marsa Matruh on the Egyptian side of the joint border, Libya’s culture minister and government spokesman Habib al-Amin told a televised news conference.

Libya had asked Egypt and other countries to stop the tanker, he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)

