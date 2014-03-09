Libyan rebels say navy attack on tanker would be "declaration of war"

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 9 (Reuters) - An armed movement which has seized oil ports in eastern Libya said on Sunday any attempt by government forces to attack a North Korea-flagged tanker loading crude at a terminal under its control would be “like a declaration of war”.

Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the movement, warned Libya’s navy not to “harm” the tanker docked at Es Sider, according to a statement.

“Such a move would be a declaration of war,” said the statement, sent to Reuters by a spokesman. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)