FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. authorizes nations to board rebel Libyan oil vessels
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 19, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. authorizes nations to board rebel Libyan oil vessels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday authorized nations to board ships suspected of carrying Libyan oil from rebel-held ports, days after U.S. naval forces seized an oil-laden tanker that sailed from a rebel zone in chaotic eastern Libya.

Libyan rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran and the central government are locked in a long-running standoff over a blockage of three oil ports Jathran’s men took over in the summer to press for eastern autonomy and a greater share of oil revenues.

The Tripoli government has given Jathran’s group, which has attempted to export oil on its own, two weeks to clear the ports or face a military offensive to end the port blockage, which has crippled the OPEC country’s finances.

The 15-nation U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a legally binding resolution that “condemns attempts to illicitly export crude oil from Libya” and authorizes U.N. member states to board ships with contraband Libyan oil and return the crude to the government.

It gives states that confront a suspected rebel oil tanker the right “to carry out ... inspections and direct the vessel to take appropriate actions to return the crude oil, with the consent of and in coordination with the Government of Libya, to Libya.”

It also gives the Security Council’s Libya sanctions committee the authority to blacklist vessels that attempt to transport Libyan oil against the wishes of the government. Blacklisted vessels would be temporarily barred from international commerce.

On Sunday, U.S. forces stormed a tanker that had made it as far as the eastern Mediterranean off Cyprus after loading crude at the Es Sider port, one of three Jathran’s men have occupied, and eluding Libyan government forces offshore. The ship is on its way back to a government-controlled port. (Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.