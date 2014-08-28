FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's Waha resumes small volume of Es Sider crude oil production
August 28, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Libya's Waha resumes small volume of Es Sider crude oil production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Libya’s Waha Oil Co. has resumed a small volume of Es Sider crude oil production, a senior Libyan oil official said on Thursday, in the latest sign output in the country is improving despite political unrest.

The grade will be exported through the Es Sider port, the country’s largest export terminal, which has reopened after being closed for a year due to protests and maintenance.

Oil production in Libya has risen to more than 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), five times the level two months ago, in a rare success for the economy at a time when armed groups and two parliaments fight for control of the North African country.

Waha Oil is a joint venture between the Libyan National Oil Corporation, and U.S. firms ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil Corp and Hess Corp. (Reporting by Julia Payne in London; Writing by David Sheppard; Editing by Mark Potter)

