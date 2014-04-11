FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's western Zawiya oil port closed by protesters
April 11, 2014 / 3:19 PM / 3 years ago

Libya's western Zawiya oil port closed by protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 11 (Reuters) - Libya’s western Zawiya oil terminal has been closed by protesters preventing some oil product tankers from discharging, a government statement said on Friday.

Local citizens demonstrating against the General National Council, the country’s parliament, have blocked the entrance to the port preventing oil workers from entering.

The connecting oilfield El Sharara and the pipeline itself have been blocked by other protest groups since March.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum, Writing by Julia Payne. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
