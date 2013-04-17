FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan plane shot at as lands at Tripoli -airline sources
April 17, 2013 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan plane shot at as lands at Tripoli -airline sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 17 (Reuters) - A Libyan passenger plane was shot at as it prepared to land at Tripoli airport on Wednesday evening but sustained no major damage, airline sources said.

“As the plane prepared to land at Tripoli airport, it was hit on the bottom, in the lavatory at the front of the plane,” a Buraq Air source said. “The plane landed safely afterwards.”

The Buraq Air plane was on a flight to Tripoli from the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
