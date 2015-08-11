FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Libyan prime minister Thinni says he will resign -TV
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 11, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Libyan prime minister Thinni says he will resign -TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout, background)

TRIPOLI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said in a television interview that he would resign, after the station confronted him with questions from angry citizens criticizing his cabinet as ineffective.

“I officially resign and I will submit my resignation to the House of Representatives on Sunday,” he told “Libya channel”, a private TV station in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

Thinni has been based in a remote eastern city since his government fled Tripoli a year ago after the capital was seized by an armed group that set up a rival administration, part of chaos gripping the oil producing nation.

His cabinet, working out of hotels, had struggled to make an impact in the remote eastern city of Bayda, while citizens complained about chaos, shortages of fuel and hospital drugs as well as a worsening security situation.

Ministries and key state buildings in Tripoli are under control of the rival administration, which has not been recognised by world powers.

During the TV interview, Thinni became angry when the host presented him with questions he said he had collected from viewers who criticized Thinni for a lack of security and aid for people displaced by Libya’s chaos.

When the presenter asked Thinni what he would do if there were protests, he said: “People do not need to protest against me because I officially resign from my position.” (Reporting by Ahmed Elummami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.