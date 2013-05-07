FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's army chief making "important decision" with premier
#Energy
May 7, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Libya's army chief making "important decision" with premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, May 7 (Reuters) - Libya’s army chief of staff will make an “important decision” together with the prime minister on Tuesday, a defence ministry spokesman said, denying media reports that the head of the armed forces had quit.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister announced his resignation in protest at a siege by gunmen of two government ministries that he called an assault on democracy in Libya, two years after the uprising that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

