Libya's army chief making "important decision" with premier

TRIPOLI, May 7 (Reuters) - Libya’s army chief of staff will make an “important decision” together with the prime minister on Tuesday, a defence ministry spokesman said, denying media reports that the head of the armed forces had quit.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister announced his resignation in protest at a siege by gunmen of two government ministries that he called an assault on democracy in Libya, two years after the uprising that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Mark Heinrich)