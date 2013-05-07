Libyan PM convinces defence minister not to quit - spokeswoman

TRIPOLI, May 7 (Reuters) - Libya’s prime minister convinced the defence minister not to resign on Tuesday, hours after Mohammed al-Bargathi said he was quitting in protest against the siege of two government ministries by armed groups, the premier’s spokeswoman said.

“The prime minister asked the defence minister to change his mind and to consider the situation the country is in, and so he decided to change his mind,” the spokeswoman told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Andrew Heavens)