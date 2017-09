TRIPOLI, May 4 (Reuters) - Businessman Ahmed Maiteeq was sworn in on Sunday as Libya’s new prime minister after a chaotic vote in parliament.

Deputy parliamentary speaker Saleh al-Makhzouq asked Maiteeq during a televised session to form a government within two weeks. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Andrew Roche)