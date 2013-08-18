FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan interior minister submits resignation to cabinet
August 18, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

Libyan interior minister submits resignation to cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Libya’s Interior Minister Mohammed Khalifa al-Sheikh submitted his resignation on Sunday over differences with the prime minister over his responsibilities, a parliament member said.

Al-Sharif al-Wafi, a member of the Libyan General National Congress, said Sheikh, a former Tripoli police colonel, submitted his resignation to the cabinet and to parliament in protest against what he said was interference in his work by the government and parliament.

Sheikh took up his post in May after his predecessor Ashour Shuail resigned.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum; editing by Mahmoud Habboush, editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
