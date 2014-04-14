FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's Zueitina oil port still closed one week after rebel deal
April 14, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Libya's Zueitina oil port still closed one week after rebel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 14 (Reuters) - Libya’s eastern Zueitina oil port was still not under government control one week after an agreement with a federalist rebel group to immediately re-open it along with the Hariga terminal, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

The spokesman said that NOC was still waiting for confirmation from the government-run Petroleum Facilities Guard that they were able to establish full control over the complex.

NOC was able to lift force majeure on Hariga last week and a tanker is due to load crude there this week. The federalist rebels are still in control of the country’s two largest terminals.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum, Writing by Julia Payne. Editing by Jane Merriman

