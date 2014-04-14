Libya's Zueitina oil port still closed one week after rebel deal

TRIPOLI, April 14 (Reuters) - Libya’s eastern Zueitina oil port was still not under government control one week after an agreement with a federalist rebel group to immediately re-open it along with the Hariga terminal, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

The spokesman said that NOC was still waiting for confirmation from the government-run Petroleum Facilities Guard that they were able to establish full control over the complex.

NOC was able to lift force majeure on Hariga last week and a tanker is due to load crude there this week. The federalist rebels are still in control of the country’s two largest terminals.