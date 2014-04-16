FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanker starts loading crude at Libya's eastern port of Hariga
April 16, 2014

Tanker starts loading crude at Libya's eastern port of Hariga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 16 (Reuters) - A tanker has started loading crude at Libya’s eastern port of Hariga for the first time in nearly nine months, after a federalist group agreed to re-open it last week, a state oil company official said on Wednesday.

The tanker Aegean Dignity arrived at the port on Tuesday.

Arabian Gulf Oil Co, a subsidiary of state National Oil Corp .(NOC), was able to raise output at its main oilfield, Sarir, to 50,000 barrels per day as a result.

“The ship is loading at Hariga, it will load about 900,000 to 1 million barrels,” the official said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)

