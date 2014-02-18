FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Libya oil output falls to 375,000 bpd, protest affects El Sharara pipeline
February 18, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

TRIPOLI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil output was down at 375,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Tuesday with protests continuing to affect a pipeline from the major El Sharara field, a National Oil Corporation (NOC) spokesman said.

Protesters last week had obstructed two pipelines coming from the Al Wafa field, which usually supplies around 30,000 bpd of light oil condensate, and also partially blocked a pipeline from the 340,000-bpd El Sharara field.

The NOC spokesman said protests at Al Wafa had been lifted, but the protest at the El Sharara pipeline continued. He did not give a breakdown of production by field.

The NOC had given Libya’s oil output on Sunday as 390,000 bpd, some 70,000 bpd less than during the preceding week.

Armed protesters, former rebels and tribes often target Libya’s oil infrastructure as a way to make demands on its weak central government, three years after the civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

Before the 2011 conflict broke out production was around 1.6 million bpd with exports of around 1.25 million bpd. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Anthony Barker)

