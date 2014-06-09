Libya rebel group welcomes ruling PM's election unconstitutional

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 9 (Reuters) - A group of rebels occupying several oil ports in eastern Libya have welcomed a Supreme Court ruling declaring the election of Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq unconstitutional, according to a statement published on Monday.

The rebels had refused to deal with Maiteeq and the government is locked in a standoff with them over reopening of ports.

Libya has lost $30 billion due to 10 months of protests at oilfields and export terminals, the central bank said last week.