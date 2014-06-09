FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya rebel group welcomes ruling PM's election unconstitutional
June 9, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Libya rebel group welcomes ruling PM's election unconstitutional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 9 (Reuters) - A group of rebels occupying several oil ports in eastern Libya have welcomed a Supreme Court ruling declaring the election of Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq unconstitutional, according to a statement published on Monday.

The rebels had refused to deal with Maiteeq and the government is locked in a standoff with them over reopening of ports.

Libya has lost $30 billion due to 10 months of protests at oilfields and export terminals, the central bank said last week.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Alexandra Hudson

