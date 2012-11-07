UPDATE 1-Western Libya oil refinery averts strike

(Adds details)

By Hadeel Al Shalchi

TRIPOLI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The employees of western Libya’s main oil refinery averted a strike and operations were running on schedule on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Mo‘nis al-Bishti of the Zawiya Oil Refining Company said employees returned to work but would hold a small demonstration demanding better security for their company.

Earlier this week, a group of war veterans demanding better government compensation blocked the entrance to the refinery and stopped operations for two days, leading to long lines at petrol stations and a shortage of fuel in the capital.

“The refinery will function as usual today, but we will hold a protest to tell the government we need them to protect our company to guarantee that a stoppage of operations never happens again,” the spokesman said.

Refinery employees had threatened to strike until the government met their demands for better security.

The Zawiya refinery, about 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and provides about 40 percent of western Libya’s fuel needs.

A year after the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the central government has yet to rein in and disarm many of the militias who won the civil war. Gun battles between semi-official militias wounded five people in central Tripoli and another five in al-Khoms, 120 km east of the capital this week. (Reporting By Hadeel Al-Shalchi; editing by Jane Baird; Editing by Jane Baird)