Western Libya's main oil refinery resumes operations
November 30, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Western Libya's main oil refinery resumes operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Western Libya’s main refinery resumed operations on Friday after demonstrators shut it down for a day, a spokesman said.

Essam al-Muntasir of the Zawiya Oil Refining Company said employees were able to resume work and fuel trucks were able to leave the refinery.

A large crowd of demonstrating war veterans demanding government compensation prevented employees from entering the refinery on Thursday and fuel tanks from leaving. A similar protest in early November forced the refinery to shut down for two days, hitting fuel supplies in Tripoli. (Reporting by Hadeel Al-Shalchi)

