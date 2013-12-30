FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya launches financial regulator to boost bourse transparency
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

Libya launches financial regulator to boost bourse transparency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Libya has launched a financial regulator, state media said on Monday, to try to improve transparency and attract more foreign investment to its small stock market.

The new body will supervise the country’s non-banking financial industry and stock market, bourse director Ahmed Karoud said, according to state news agency Lana.

“It will strengthen the investment culture in Libya and boost confidence in the bourse,” he said.

Libya has been trying to attract investment outside the dominant oil sector but a volatile security situation has deterred many foreign firms.

The government has been also planning to overhaul investment laws and reform the outdated banking sector since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but political infighting has hampered decision-making. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.