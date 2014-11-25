FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan PM says government responsible for bombing Tripoli airport
November 25, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan PM says government responsible for bombing Tripoli airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally-recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said his government’s air force was responsible for strikes on the airport of the capital Tripoli, controlled by a rival administration, a statement said on Tuesday.

“The air strikes on Mitiga airport were conducted by the national air force to target the group Libya Dawn,” Thinni’s government website quoted him as saying. He was referring to an armed group backing the rival government controlling Tripoli.

Thinni was speaking after U.N. special envoy Bernadino Leon had asked him to end the air strikes, according to the statement.

Tripoli’s Mitiga airport has been hit twice since Monday. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Roche)

