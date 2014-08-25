FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies caution against outside meddling in Libya
August 25, 2014

U.S., allies caution against outside meddling in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United States and European allies cautioned in a joint statement on Monday that outside interference in Libya would worsen divisions in the country and slow progress in its political transition.

“We believe outside interference in Libya exacerbates current divisions and undermines Libya’s democratic transition,” the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain said in the statement issued by the U.S. State Department.

Earlier on Monday U.S. officials said Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were responsible for carrying out two series of air strikes against armed Islamist factions in Tripoli. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Walsh)

