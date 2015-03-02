FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Libyan general Haftar appointed army chief - lawmakers
March 2, 2015

Ex-Libyan general Haftar appointed army chief - lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 (Reuters) - Former Libyan general Khalifa Haftar was confirmed on Monday as army commander of the country’s internationally recognised government, according to two lawmakers.

The confirmation of Haftar, a former ally of Muammar Gaddafi who later joined the revolution against the Libyan leader, may complicate United Nations efforts to broker peace between the country’s two rival governments.

Haftar has merged his irregular forces with army troops in the east to fight Islamist groups. He has also targeted the Libya Dawn group, which has taken over Tripoli and set up its own rival government. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey)

