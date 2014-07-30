FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 75 bodies found in Libya's Benghazi after clashes
July 30, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

At least 75 bodies found in Libya's Benghazi after clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 30 (Reuters) - At least 75 bodies, mostly soldiers, have been found in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi after two days of fighting in which Islamist fighters and allied militiamen overran an army base, the Libyan Red Crescent and medical sources said.

The Red Crescent found more than 50 bodies inside the base, which special forces abandoned on Tuesday. “We are trying to get them out of the base,” said Mohammed al-Misrati, from the Red Crescent.

Sources in the city’s hospitals said thay had received at least 25 other bodies.

Reporting By Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Kevin Liffey

