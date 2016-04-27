Trader in oil shipment for Libya's eastern NOC says cargo legitimate

BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 (Reuters) - A trading company involved in loading 650,000 barrels of oil for a parallel national oil corporation set up by one of Libya’s rival governments said on Wednesday it believed the shipment was legitimate and had not been notified otherwise.

DSA Consultancy, a company listed in the United Arab Emirates, said in a statement that the “ultimate beneficiary” of the contract was the Central Bank of Libya.

“DSA always work strictly within the local and international legal frameworks, as of today DSA is not in receipt of any legal basis for challenging the cargoes legitimacy,” the statement said. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing Patrick Markey and David Evans)