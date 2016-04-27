FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trader in oil shipment for Libya's eastern NOC says cargo legitimate
#Energy
April 27, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Trader in oil shipment for Libya's eastern NOC says cargo legitimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 (Reuters) - A trading company involved in loading 650,000 barrels of oil for a parallel national oil corporation set up by one of Libya’s rival governments said on Wednesday it believed the shipment was legitimate and had not been notified otherwise.

DSA Consultancy, a company listed in the United Arab Emirates, said in a statement that the “ultimate beneficiary” of the contract was the Central Bank of Libya.

“DSA always work strictly within the local and international legal frameworks, as of today DSA is not in receipt of any legal basis for challenging the cargoes legitimacy,” the statement said. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing Patrick Markey and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
