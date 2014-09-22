Group of nations warns against outside interference in Libya

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A group of 13 countries, the European Union and the United Nations on Monday called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and political dialogue in Libya, rejecting any outside interference in the conflict-torn North African state.

The group that issued the communique on the sidelines of this week’s annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly included Algeria, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Britain, the United States, the EU and United Nations.

“We call on all parties to accept an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire and engage constructively in a peaceful political dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis, abstaining from confrontational acts that risk undermining it,” it said, adding “we reject any outside interference in Libya.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Tom Brown)