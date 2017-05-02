BENGHAZI Libya May 2 Libyan commander Khalifa
Haftar met the head of the country's U.N.-backed government
Fayez Seraj in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, reversing
his previous refusal to engage with the Tripoli government
despite months of diplomatic pressure.
Regional and Western powers have been pushing the two to
discuss resetting a U.N.-mediated agreement that led to the
creation of Seraj's Government of National Accord (GNA). The
deal was an attempt to end Libya's turmoil since the uprising
that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Hamad Bindaq, a member of Libya's eastern parliament
travelling with Haftar, said Haftar and Seraj were due to hold
talks in Abu Dhabi after being pictured on social media together
for the first time since early 2016.
Haftar is the dominant figure for factions in eastern Libya
that have rejected the GNA, contributing to its failure to
expand its power in Tripoli and beyond. Key rival armed factions
in the west of the country have backed the GNA.
