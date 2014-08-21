Tunisia, Cairo airport closes air routes to and from Libya

CAIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia and Egypt’s Cairo airport have cancelled all flights to Libya, officials in the three countries said on Thursday.

Tunisian aviation officials gave no explanation but Libyan news agency LANA said Cairo airport authorities had cancelled flights to and from the neighbouring country for security reasons.

The closure of airspace came after the Libyan government said on Monday unidentified war planes had attacked positions of armed groups in Tripoli fighting with a rival faction for control of the capital. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli, editing by John Stonestreet)