UPDATE 1-France says evacuating nationals in Libya
July 30, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-France says evacuating nationals in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - France temporarily closed its embassy in Libya on Wednesday and is evacuating its nationals there due to the worsening security situation, the French Foreign Ministry said.

“We have taken all necessary measures to allow those French nationals who so wish to leave the country temporarily,” the ministry said in a statement, not detailing the number of nationals involved.

The French embassy in Tripoli has temporarily closed, it said, adding that diplomatic activities would continue to be conducted from Paris for now.

France had on Sunday already called on all French nationals to leave Libya, which in the last two weeks has descended into its deadliest violence since the 2011 war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Mark John and James Regan)

