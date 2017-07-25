FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's al-Serraj, Haftar commit to ceasefire at talks in France
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 12:45 PM / an hour ago

Libya's al-Serraj, Haftar commit to ceasefire at talks in France

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron stands between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (L), and General Khalifa Haftar (R), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), who shake hands after talks over a political deal to help end Libya’s crisis in La Celle-Saint-Cloud near Paris, France, July 25, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the divided country's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday committed to a conditional ceasefire and to elections in a joint declaration after talks near Paris.

Slideshow (4 Images)

"We commit to a ceasefire and to refrain from any use of armed force for any purpose that does not strictly constitute counter-terrorism," the rival leaders said after talks hosted by new French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The cause of peace has made a lot of progress today," Macron told reporters after al-Serraj and Haftar shook hands, smiling, in front of cameras. "The Mediterranean (region) needs this peace."

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Patrick Markey

