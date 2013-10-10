FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Seized Libyan PM in good health, treated well - official
October 10, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Seized Libyan PM in good health, treated well - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in paragraph 2)

TRIPOLI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s Prime Minister Ali Zeidan is in “good health and will be treated well as a Libyan citizen,” and is being held at the Interior Ministry’s anti-crime department, an official with the department told the state news agency.

Zeidan was seized on Thursday by former rebels who blamed him for the government’s role in the U.S. capture of a top al Qaeda suspect in the Libyan capital days earlier.

The former rebels were working for the Interior Ministry to provide security in the capital. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

