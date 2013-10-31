UAE's Etihad Airways suspends Libya flights for security reasons

TRIPOLI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways, a carrier based in the United Arab Emirates, has suspended flights to Libya’s capital for security reasons, the airline said on Thursday.

“Our assessment of the existing situation at Tripoli airport does not provide the level of assurance we require to ensure safe operation of our flights,” the Abu Dhabi-based airline said in a statement.

It did not elaborate. Libya is facing anarchy as the government struggles to assert control of a country awash with arms and militias two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi to a popular uprising. (Reporting by David French and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)