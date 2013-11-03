FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan soldier killed by mine, 16 people wounded in jail battle -sources
November 3, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan soldier killed by mine, 16 people wounded in jail battle -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A soldier was killed by a mine in the Libyan city of Benghazi and 16 people were wounded in clashes at a prison in a separate incident, security sources said on Sunday.

Lawlessness has blighted large areas of the oil-producing country following the 2011 war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi as the government has been unable to rein in militia groups and radical Islamists.

The Libyan soldier was killed and another was wounded when a mine hidden in a trash bag exploded near an army checkpoint in Benghazi late on Saturday, a security source said.

In the jail violence, a group of inmates overwhelmed a guard in Kuafiya prison - Benghazi’s biggest - early on Sunday and stole his keys, another security source said. The prisoners then roamed around the building and started a fire.

The source said 15 prisoners were wounded during clashes with guards trying to restore order. One guard was wounded in the fighting.

Benghazi has seen a wave of violence since last year, with several attacks on security forces and foreign targets. An attack on the U.S. mission in September 2012 killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

A combination of strikes and protests has shut down most of Libya’s oil ports and fields. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)

