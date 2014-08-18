FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unidentified war planes, explosions heard in Libyan capital
August 18, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Unidentified war planes, explosions heard in Libyan capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Unidentified war planes flew over the Libyan capital Tripoli early on Monday and explosions could be heard, residents said.

A Libyan TV channel said planes targeted positions in Tripoli where militias have been fighting for control for over one month. Government officials could not be reached for comment in the middle of the night.

Tripoli residents said they could hear several explosions but said the cause was unclear. The city was quiet afterwards.

Militias from the city of Misrata and fighters allied to the western town of Zintan on Sunday again traded gunfire in parts of Tripoli, part of growing chaos in the oil producing nation three years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

None of the militias is believed to own war planes, while the weak government has no functioning national army and almost no control over Tripoli. Most officials work from Tobruk in the far-east where the new parliament has set-up to escape the violence. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum, Heba al-Shibani and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
