Unidentified war planes attack Tripoli again
#Energy
August 23, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Unidentified war planes attack Tripoli again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Unidentified war planes attacked positions of an armed faction in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday, residents and local media said.

Residents heard loud explosions early in the morning near the main airport where two groups have been fighting for control of the capital for more than one month.

Local channel al-Nabaa said the planes had attacked four positions of the Operation Dawn, an umbrella of Islamist-leaning forces from Misrata which has been trying to expel brigades from Zintan, also located in western Libya.

On Monday, the government said unknown fighter jets had bombed positions from armed factions in Tripoli, an attack claimed by a renegade general in Benghazi.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Heba al-Shibani; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

