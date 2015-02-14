FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen seize government buildings in Libya city of Sirte - state agency
February 14, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Gunmen seize government buildings in Libya city of Sirte - state agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gunmen have taken over several government buildings in the Libyan city of Sirte, including several administrative offices and local television and radio stations, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

Details were unclear, but the agency said armed men forced government employees to leave at gunpoint after storming the building, without giving details of any clashes or injuries.

Libyan officials and local residents were not immediately available to give more details. Several Islamist militant groups are present in Sirte, including Ansar al-Sharia which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Washington.

Libya is in turmoil with rival factions operating separate governments and armed forces. An internationally recognized government operates out of the east after a rival faction took over the capital in the summer. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra)

