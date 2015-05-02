FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket attack kills 3 at Benghazi medical center in Libya
May 2, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

Rocket attack kills 3 at Benghazi medical center in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, May 1 (Reuters) - A rocket hit a medical center in Libya’s eastern Benghazi on Friday, killing three people, medics said.

Seven other people were wounded when the rocket hit a center for dispatching ambulances, medics said. It was unclear who had fired it.

Forces of Libya’s official government and Islamist groups are fighting for control of Benghazi, creating chaos that has gripped the oil-producing nation four years after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.

The battle for the country’s second-largest city has been raging for a year, causing destruction, but neither side has scored a decisive victory.

The North African country has two governments allied to armed factions fighting for power and territory. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ken Wills)

